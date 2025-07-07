Sports Minister sounds alarm over encroachment at Borteyman Sports Complex site  

Mr. Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister of Sports and Recreation has issued a stern warning to individuals and developers encroaching on lands earmarked for the expansion of the Borteyman Sports Complex.

During a working visit to the site, he expressed deep concern over the level of invasion, describing it as a major obstacle towards government’s developmental plan.

The Ministry, in 2021 secured a 99-acre land from the University of Ghana for the construction of the facility.

However, following initial works, only 43 acres have been utilized, with the remaining portion reportedly taken over by private individuals.

Mr. Iddie Adams in his speech said “Encroachers are virtually taking over the space in the last three months and developing rapidly. This is not right, and it is absolutely wrong. I want to send a message to all those who are either paying for lands in this area not to continue with the transaction.”

He disclosed that the government has secured all the legal documentation needed to take back the encroached lands from unauthorized occupants.

The Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency called on the public to support initiatives focused on developing sports infrastructure, emphasizing its importance in nurturing and advancing talents.

He again indicated that he had consulted the Minister of Defence and other key authorities to collaborate in securing the land by erecting boundary walls for its protection.

Dr. Ofosu Asare, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 2023 Africa Games, affirmed that before the end of his tenure, his administration took steps to ensure that the lands were duly registered with the Lands Commission.

“This land is zoned for the sports complex and we were thinking of hospitality, recreation, even hostels and we are blessed that we have this land at a very good location. Let us try and put the right image out there,” he said.

He stressed that the world’s top sporting nations achieved success through investment and establishing the right infrastructure.

The Sports Minister took the opportunity to tour the Borteyman Sports Complex, engaging with engineers and key sports stakeholders to discuss strategies for the facility’s maintenance and long-term sustainability.

Some notable features of the Borteyman Sports Complex are Administrative Blocks, a 1000-seater Olympic size pool, a ten-lane competition pool, a 1000-seater sports hall capable of hosting badminton, basketball, volleyball, netball, among others.

