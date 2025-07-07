Climate Change ignorance puts rural Ghana at risk

“What you don’t know won’t kill you” is a common Ghanaian adage. But when it comes to climate change, ignorance is proving not only dangerous, but also deadly.

Across the country, there are signs of avoidable man-made climatic conditions that are becoming harder to ignore, thereby resulting in rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and unexpected floods.

These are not distant scientific predictions, they are real-time events disrupting lives, destroying livelihoods, and threatening ecosystems.

In spite of this growing threat, awareness and understanding of climate change among the Ghanaian population, particularly in rural communities, remains alarmingly low.

A startling knowledge gap

According to the 2022 Afrobarometer survey, only 22% of Ghanaians reported having heard of climate change and understood what it meant. Even more worrying about the outcome of the survey is that nearly half of all respondents said they had never heard of it at all.

This lack of awareness persists in the face of dire scientific warnings. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Ghana estimates that by 2080, average temperatures could rise by 2.5°C, while rainfall may decline by up to 30% in some regions.

These changes would devastate Ghana’s agriculture sector, the economic lifeline of rural communities, especially in the Northern, Upper East, and Upper West Regions, where smallholder farmers depend almost entirely on rainfed agriculture.

Already, the World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that over 1.6 million Ghanaians are at risk of food insecurity due to climate-induced crop failures. In coastal areas like the Volta Region and Greater Accra, rising sea levels are steadily eroding land, homes, and livelihoods.

Ghana is currently listed on the Climate Vulnerability Index as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in West Africa.

Yet, public education and awareness efforts remain limited and inconsistent, particularly in hard-to-reach rural communities.

Community perceptions and misconceptions

In many villages, climate shifts are being noticed, but not scientifically understood. In the absence of accurate information, people often turn to spiritual or religious interpretations.

At Gomdakura in the Mion District, Mr. Alhassan Abu, a farmer, was seen disposing of used weedicides into a nearby stream. He appeared unaware of the environmental implications of his actions.

“These floods and droughts are just natural events that come and go,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), shrugging off concerns about pollution or man-made factor to climate change.

For Elder Elijah Tumakavi (not his real name), a 55-year-old church leader in Kpandai, climate change is less a scientific reality than a divine sign.

“These droughts and turbulent times are signs of the end days,” he said. “The Bible foretold famine and hardship before the end of time.”

Mr Moom Lijol, a traditional leader in Latagim, a farming community in the Yendi Municipality, believes the climate crisis is a spiritual punishment.

“We are suffering because of the sins and wickedness of mankind,” he said. “The floods and droughts are retribution for our wrongdoings.”

These views reflect a deep disconnect between environmental realities and public understanding, highlighting the urgent need for culturally sensitive climate education that respects traditional beliefs while introducing scientific facts.

The science of Climate Change and its impact on livelihoods

Climate change refers to the long-term alteration of temperature and typical weather conditions in a particular region. While some climate changes occur naturally, recent trends are primarily driven by human activities.

Burning fossil fuel, deforestation, and industrial emissions release large quantities of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide into the atmosphere. These gases trap heat, causing global temperatures to rise and triggering extreme weather events like droughts, floods, and storms.

Dr. Mahama Wayo Smith, an Agriculture and Food Security Researcher and Lecturer at Tamale Technical University, told GNA that climate change was already disrupting ecosystems, agriculture, and water resources in Ghana.

He explained that erratic rainfall and prolonged dry spells were making it difficult for farmers to predict planting seasons, leading to lower yields and increasing food insecurity.

“In addition to agriculture, climate change is heightening the risk of heat-related illnesses, cardiovascular complications, and the spread of diseases such as malaria, cholera, and respiratory infections,” he noted.

Dr. Smith emphasized the need to empower vulnerable communities, especially women and youth, with the knowledge and tools necessary to understand and respond to these challenges.

Recommendations: Bridging the knowledge gap

To address the climate knowledge gap and build resilience across communities, the following steps are crucial.

Awareness campaigns should be tailored to local contexts, using local languages, community radio, drama, and storytelling to effectively communicate climate concepts. Involving religious and traditional leaders can improve credibility and community reach.

The Ghana Education Service must prioritize the integration of climate science and adaptation strategies into basic and secondary school curricula. Children are powerful messengers who can carry new knowledge into their homes and communities.

Government, NGOs, and local leaders should collaborate to roll out visible, practical adaptation projects, such as climate-smart agriculture, rainwater harvesting, and early warning systems, which can serve as both learning hubs and resilient tools.

Conclusion

Climate change is no longer a distant or abstract issue, it is here, and it is first affecting the most vulnerable and hardest. Bridging the climate knowledge gap through education, grassroots engagement, and policy support is not just necessary but urgent.

By combining traditional wisdom with modern science, Ghana can empower its communities to adapt, survive, and thrive in the face of a changing climate.

By Solomon Gumah

Source: GNA