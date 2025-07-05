Public sector should not lead feasibility studies for PPP projects – Dorte

Dr David Ofosu Dorte, the Founder and Senior Partner of AB & David Africa, has proposed that the public sector should not lead feasibility studies for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

He said the current practice contributed significantly to Ghana’s high public sector debt as feasibility studies for projects were mostly not executed.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2025 Ghana Investment and Trade Week Summit (GITW) in Accra, Dr Dorte said “We have borrowed huge amounts of money to do feasibilities that we have not delivered.”

The GITW 2025 summit, which was on the theme: “Constructing Prosperity: Advancing Industrial Growth Through Smart Infrastructural Planning,” brought together local and international investors to explore potential areas for investment in Ghana.

Dr Dorte said instead of conducting feasibility studies, the Government should focus on carrying out pre-feasibility studies and concept notes for PPP projects.

That approach, he added, would help minimise risks and save money and emphasised that there were risks associated with PPPs that, if not managed well, could harm the public sector.

“Many PPP projects have failed in Ghana because the risks associated with them were borne by our governments,” he said.

Dr Dorte also recommended the creation of an ecosystem that encouraged stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, adding that there should be the political will to successfully execute PPP projects.

“We should be careful about statements we make when we hold both public and party positions,” he added.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi III, President of the National House of Chiefs (NHC), underscored the importance of smart infrastructure planning in driving industrial growth and prosperity in Ghana.

He said chiefs were vital enablers of inclusive development, and their presence signified a shared commitment to the country’s future.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi III said PPPs had provided approximately $10 billion in infrastructure investments in the West African region, but Ghana had received relatively small amounts.

He, therefore, urged the adoption of blended finance models to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and stimulate growth.

He also highlighted the need to empower Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which should not be seen as peripheral to the economy.

Mr Emmanuel Tetteh Martey, Chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI), called for a collective purpose to drive a modern, resilient, and prosperous Ghana.

“Infrastructure is the heartbeat of a nation’s development, laying the foundation for trade and job creation,” he said.

The GhCCI Chairman commended the Mahama administration for its development agendas, including the Big Push and the 24-Hour Economy.

“The Big Push is not merely a slogan, but a significant employment and transformation initiative,” he said, adding that the 24-hour economy required a reliable power source and good infrastructure.

Source: GNA