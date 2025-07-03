Ghanaian extradited to US in alleged romance scam case  

Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, also known as, “Dada Joe Remix,” a Ghanaian, has been extradited to the United States to face charges related to a romance and inheritance scheme targeting the elderly.

A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted Boateng in May 2023 with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, according to a statement by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

Boateng was arrested in Ghana on an extradition warrant on May 27, 2025. Boateng had his initial appearance in the District Court of Arizona.

The indictment alleges that from 2013 through March 2023, Boateng and his co-conspirators engaged in a romance and inheritance fraud scheme that targeted the elderly around the world, to include victims in Arizona and throughout the United States.

As part of the scheme, the co-conspirators pretended to be romantically involved with the victims.

The co-conspirators also falsely represented that they had gold and jewels and that to release such items to the victims, those individuals had to pay taxes and other costs.

Convictions for Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

An indictment is simply a method by which a person is charged with criminal activity and raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The FBI Phoenix Division’s Sierra Vista office conducted the investigation in this case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson is handling the prosecution.

The following partners provided essential assistance in securing the arrest and extradition: FBI Legal Attaché in Accra, Ghana; the Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice; the Republic of Ghana’s Economic and Organized Crime Office, Ghana Police Services – INTERPOL, and the Department of Justice, Office of International Affairs.

Source: GNA