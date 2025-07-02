TAEF condemns arrest of Zimbabwean journalist Zaba citing threat to press freedom

The African Editors Forum (TAEF) has condemned the arrest of Zimbabwean journalist and editor, Faith Zaba, describing it as a direct assault on press freedom and the fundamental right to free expression.

In a statement issued today July 2, 2025, TAEF said Zaba’s detention by Zimbabwean authorities is part of a broader, disturbing pattern of harassment, intimidation, and judicial persecution of journalists across Africa. The Forum says these tactics are aimed at silencing critical voices and weakening the media’s crucial role as a democratic watchdog.

“Her arrest is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a growing intolerance for accountability and dissent,” TAEF stated, calling for Zaba’s immediate and unconditional release. The Forum also demanded that Zimbabwean authorities should guarantee journalists the freedom to work without fear of retribution.

Highlighting the indispensable role of a free press in promoting transparency, accountability, economic growth, and good governance, the statement emphasized that attacks on journalists not only violate constitutional and international human rights, but also erode public trust in democratic institutions.

TAEF further urged the Zimbabwean government to drop all charges against Zaba and end its ongoing harassment of media practitioners.

In a show of solidarity, TAEF extended support to Zaba, her colleagues, and the broader media fraternity in Zimbabwe. The forum also appealed to regional bodies such as the African Union (AU), the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), and press freedom advocates to take urgent action in defending press freedom and ensuring the safety of journalists across the continent.