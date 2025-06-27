Court remands three men for robbing dispatch rider at knife point

The Dansoman Circuit Court has remanded three men into police custody for allegedly robbing a dispatch rider of his motorbike at knife point.

Richard Ahaidor, 25, Isaac Tetteh, 25, and Joel Armah, 28, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

They pleaded not guilty before the court, presided over by El-Alawa Abdul Baasit.

A fourth suspect, identified only as Boboo, is currently at large.

The incident occurred on June 20, 2025, at around 2200 hours at Dome Pillar 2 in Accra.

The victim, Emmanuel Adzasu, a dispatch rider and resident of Dome Pillar 2, was reportedly returning home from work when he was accosted by the suspects.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder told the court that Ahaidor, Tetteh, and Armah—driver’s mate, okada rider, and mechanic respectively—were on a robbery spree when they attacked the victim, who was riding a Royal motorbike.

The prosecution said the accused pulled a cutlass on Adzasu, ordered him to switch off the ignition, and in the process, Ahaidor inflicted a cutlass wound on his left hand.

The attackers then overpowered the victim and made away with his blue Royal motorbike, valued at GH¢12,400, bearing registration number M-25-GW-1423.

On June 22, 2025, the stolen motorbike was recovered near Mamprobi Girls School, where it had been abandoned after being pursued by a police patrol team.

Following intelligence, police arrested the three accused at their respective hideouts on June 23, 2025.

They are scheduled to reappear in court on July 7, 2025.

Source: GNA