Koo Ofori’s alleged fraud case adjourned to August 13 

The Dansoman Circuit Court has adjourned to August 13 the alleged $50,000 fraud case of Samuel Seth Karikari, also known as Koo Ofori.

The adjournment came after prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, told the court that they have not been able to file their disclosures because the investigator was indisposed.

Chief Inspector Wonder, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment.

The Court presided over El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit, obliged prosecutions prayer by adjourning the matter for Case Management Conference.

Karikari, an actor who rose to fame on the Efiewura Television series, pleaded not guilty to a charge of defrauding by false pretences.

He is on GH¢320,000 bail with three sureties to be justified.

The prosecution’s case was that the complainant, Dr Emy Oduro-Burton, a medical practitioner, was domiciled in the United States of America, while the accused lived at Nungua, near Accra.

Sometime in the year 2021, the accused, in a conversation, told the complainant of a full plot of land at Spintex, which he would like to purchase for her for a project.

The plot of land, measuring 70 x100, was being sold at $50,000, the equivalent of GH¢309,000, he told the complainant.

The complainant paid the said amount into the accused person’s bank account for the purchase.

Prosecution said the accused paid GH¢170,000 to one Kwaku Danso, a witness in the case, and the rightful owner of the land.

Upon the complainant’s return to Ghana and after inspecting the land, she realised it was a half plot of land, priced at GH¢170,000 and not $50,000 as presented by the accused.

She reported the matter to the police after several attempts to get her money back had failed.

The accused person was arrested and in his investigation caution statement admitted the offence, prosecution said.

Source: GNA