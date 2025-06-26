Ghana woos Huawei, Guangzhou Automobile Group for EV, solar plants

As the shift and efforts towards renewable energy increase around the world, Ghana is making efforts to get two Chinese companies, Huawei and Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) to set up renewable assembly plants in the country.

The country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has recently urged Chinese tech company Huawei and electric vehicle manufacturer GAC to establish electric vehicle (EV) assembly plants and solar energy solutions in Ghana.

Leading a parliamentary delegation to China from June 10–16, 2025, Ablakwa met with the executives of Huawei and GAC to promote Ghana as an investment destination for EV and solar products. The Minister believes that increasing investments in EV and solar projects would enable reduction in Ghana’s energy costs and advance the country’s clean energy solutions.

During a meeting with Hery Wang, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power, on June 14 at the company’s global headquarters in Shenzhen, Ablakwa revealed that Ghana’s Foreign Ministry intends to become the first government agency to operate entirely on solar energy. A team from Huawei Ghana has already conducted an assessment, and a budget allocation is expected to be approved soon.

The Minister also disclosed plans to transition all 71 Ghanaian missions abroad to the use of electric vehicles as part of cost-cutting and climate-friendly reforms.

“We want to stop buying old vehicles that rely on fuel. At least as a pilot project before we expand to cover our teachers and nurses,” he said.

He emphasized Ghana’s commitment to rekindling strategic partnerships, recalling that Ghana was one of Huawei’s first African partners alongside South Africa.

Wang on his part, expressed Huawei’s readiness to support Ghana’s energy transition.

The Minister noted that state institutions’ mounting debts to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) continue to hamper energy supply—making the shift to solar a necessary solution.

He also visited Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), where he made a pitch for the establishment of an EV manufacturing plant in Ghana. He highlighted the country’s lithium reserves and ongoing economic rebound as key drivers of transformation and job creation.

“Our renewed focus on economic diplomacy will ensure Ghana’s foreign relations bring direct benefits to our people,” he said.

If the two accompanies accept the offer and open plants in Ghana, the decisions would have tremendous impacts on Ghana’s economy and give a boost to the country’s renewable energy efforts.

By Fred Duhoe, back from Guangzhou, China