TAEF condemns Kenya news blackout directive over live coverage of Gen-Z protests

The African Editors Forum (TAEF) has condemned unreservedly the directive issued by Kenya authorities to TV stations not to give live coverage to the country’s Gen-Z protestors.

In a statement issued by the continental group of editors and signed by its President, Churchill Otieno, and copied to Ghana Business News, TAEF strongly condemns the directive issued by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) instructing television broadcasters to cease live coverage of the ongoing Gen-Z demonstrations.

The CA has issued a directive ordering TV and radio stations to desist from doing live coverage of the protests happening today, June 25, 2025, failing which regulatory action would be taken against them.

“This move represents a serious affront to media freedom, the public’s right to information, and the constitutional guarantees that underpin Kenya’s democracy,” the statement said.

TAEF states that live broadcasting is a legitimate journalistic practice that allows citizens to witness events as they unfold, fostering transparency and enabling accountability. By attempting to silence live coverage, the CA undermines not only the independence of the media but also the democratic right of Kenyans, especially young people, to express themselves and be heard.

“We are particularly concerned that this directive comes at a time when trust between citizens and institutions is strained. In an age of synthetic reality, deepfakes, and digitally manipulated narratives, a news blackout is dangerously counterproductive. When mainstream media is gagged, misinformation and conspiracy theories thrive. Authorities must not create conditions that hamper information integrity by driving citizens to rely solely on unverified, and often misleading, sources of information,” the statement added.

TAEF urges that instead of suppressing coverage, authorities should focus on ensuring that law enforcement upholds the rights of protesters and respects the freedoms enshrined in Kenya’s Constitution, including the freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and the right to peaceful assembly.

The organization further expressed solidarity with Kenyan journalists and media houses committed to telling the story of this pivotal moment with professionalism, accuracy, and courage, urging the Communications Authority to immediately rescind this directive and reaffirm its commitment to media independence and constitutional order.

“We further call on all regulatory agencies to act within the confines of the law, uphold international standards on freedom of expression, and engage constructively with the media sector rather than resorting to censorship.

The future of democracy in Africa, and indeed the legitimacy of public institutions, depends on an informed citizenry, not on the concealment of public dissent..

Journalism is not a crime. It is a vital pillar of democracy and public accountability. The safety, independence, and dignity of journalists must be upheld at all times,” TAEF said.

By Peter Mensah