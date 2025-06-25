Parliament approves seven Supreme Court nominees by majority decision

Parliament, on Tuesday, by a majority decision, approved all the seven Supreme Court nominees after undergoing successful vetting by the Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

The nominees are: Justice Senyo Dzamefe, Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Philip Bright Mensah, Justice Janapare Adzua Bartels-Kodwo, Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, and Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo.

However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members on the Committee opposed and voted against all the seven nominees.

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, and Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, while presenting the Committee’s report on the floor of Parliament, said the judges exhibited outstanding competence, deep knowledge of the law, and a firm grasp of judicial ethics.

The nominees also exhibited professionalism, clarity and intellectual rigour and have the capacity to uphold the independence, integrity and dignity of the highest court of the land (Supreme Court).

More so, all the nominees are eligible to sit on the Supreme Court bench and have already spent more than 15 years at the bar.

The nominees also have the requisite academic qualifications, judicial temperament and commitment to discharge their duties effectively, he stated.

Therefore, in pursuant to Article114(2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and Order 217 of the Parliamentary Standing Orders recommended the adoption of the Committee’s report and approval of the nominees.

Meanwhile, Mr Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the NPP MP for Asante Akim Central, while seconding the motion for the approval of the Committee’s report said, the Minority Caucus opposed and voted against the seven nominees because the appointment of the justices was inconsistent with the suspension of Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, noting that, it was not about filling vacancies but ensuring constitutional order.

Additionally, he said, the Supreme Court adjudicated its constitutional duty and remained silent when fundamental principles of natural justice were being violated.

More so, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) while in opposition vehemently opposed two Supreme Court nominees under President Akufo-Addo’s government and mentioned Justice Sophia Banasco Essa and Professor Richard Frimpong Oppong, which the NDC physically prevented the presentation of the Committee’s report at the plenary.

In spite of their stance, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi stated that the nominees distinguished themselves during the vetting and exhibited deep knowledge of the law.

President John Mahama, earlier this year, nominated seven justices who are currently serving on the Court of Appeals bench to the Supreme Court.

The President’s nomination is based on Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires the President to appoint Justices of the Supreme Court in consultation with the Council of State and with the approval of Parliament.

Source: GNA