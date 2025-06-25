Newly confirmed Lawra Municipal Chief Executive is dead

The recently appointed and confirmed Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lawra, Alhaji Adams Muazu, has died.

He reportedly died at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra in the early hours of Tuesday, June 24, 2025, but the cause of his death is not yet known.

Alhaji Muazu was confirmed as the MCE of the area about two months ago.

Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, the Upper West Regional Minister announced this in a Facebook post, eulogising him for his hard work.

“Regrettably, the hard work, perseverance, and future prospects of the Late Alhaji Muazu to the NDC party, the Upper West Region and the people of Lawra is lost on all of us”, he stated.

Mr Puozuing also expressed his condolence to the family, especially the wife and children of the late Lawra MCE.

On behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, I express sincere condolences to the family of the late MCE”, he added.

Source: GNA