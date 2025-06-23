Ghana pushes energy efficiency and green innovation through strategic public-private partnerships

Mr Solomon Adjetey, Director of Power at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, has underscored the government’s commitment to advancing energy efficiency and creating an enabling environment for private investment.

He emphasized that Ghana’s energy transition was not just about adopting renewable sources but about redesigning the country’s infrastructure and mindset toward sustainability.

“Energy efficiency means more than saving electricity, it’s about reducing consumption while increasing output,” he said.

Mr. Adjetey was speaking at the West African Regional TCL launch in Accra on at the weekend. It was on the theme: “Beyond With TCL.”

The Director said the Ministry was focusing on building energy-efficient facilities, streamlining regulatory frameworks, and cutting down on transmission losses to make power more accessible and affordable.

He added that the Ministry was conducting a comprehensive review of energy sector policies and frameworks to eliminate inefficiencies and support new investment instruments that would drive Ghana’s green transition agenda.

The approach, he explained, is people-centered and economically strategic, designed to lower energy intensity across industries while creating jobs and lowering emissions.

As part of the government’s initiative, Ghana is also actively seeking to standardize customs processes and harmonize regulations across borders to improve energy distribution and attract investment into key sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and agro-processing.

Nour Seklaoui, Managing Director, TCL, praised Ghana’s commitment to sustainability and emphasized that collaboration between the private sector and government is essential to achieving national green goals.

“This event is more than a product showcase, it’s a celebration of innovation and sustainable progress,” Seklaoui said.

He said TCL is not just delivering energy-efficient products, but shaping the future of technology in Africa by creating partnerships that drive industrial and environmental transformation.

Seklaoui highlighted the company’s commitment to delivering reliable energy solutions and contributing to Ghana’s industrial growth, especially in the electronics and appliance sectors.

He noted that TCL saw Ghana as a strategic market, and its investment was a testament to the country’s improving business environment and its embrace of the green transition.

Sunny Yang, General Manager of Middle East and Africa Business Group (MEABG), reinforced the message of partnership and innovation.

She shared insights into how TCL was bringing cutting-edge, energy-efficient products to Ghana and expanding its footprint in the West African market.

“We are focused on creating value for both our consumers and the Ghanaian economy,” Yang said.“

The event, which served as a platform for dialogue and product demonstration, also highlighted the need for improved oversight, infrastructure investment, and regulatory alignment.

The stakeholders jointly called for sustained engagement between policymakers, investors, and communities to ensure that Ghana’s energy transition delivers broad-based benefits,

including job creation, industrial competitiveness, and reduced carbon emissions.

Source: GNA