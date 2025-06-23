CKT-UTAS to get GH¢10,000,000 for infrastructure development – Minister

The Clement Kubindiwo Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) in Navrongo will benefit from a GH¢10 million infrastructure development facility.

The university was among four universities namely: the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho, University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani and the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) in Wa.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister for Education, who disclosed this at the Fifth Congregation of the CKT-UTAS, said the amount would be from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

“This university together with three others will benefit from GH¢10 million this year from the Ghana Education Trust Fund. We made an allocation of GH¢40 million for four universities, which we described in the formula as seed money,” he said.

He assured staff and management of the university that, “This release will be done to you before the end of the next quarter of this year. So, it’s not just a pledge, we will honour it, so you can use it to support your infrastructure development.”

Mr Iddrisu who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale South Constituency, said the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), would work in collaboration with the GETFund to ensure the release of the money on time.

Mr Iddrisu said the Ministry was proud of the progress of CKT-UTAS, adding that “We will do what is needful to support you more.”

He noted that CKT-UTAS was dedicated to its core mandate, and played pivotal role in the future of Ghana, which was hinged on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The Minister indicated that data from the GTEC pointed to total student enrollment for the 2024/2025 academic year to 302,000 students in the sciences and 390,000 in the humanities.

“Our priority as government is not only to close this gap, but to turn it round, so that the country produces and trains more people in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in order to make us competitive,” Mr Iddrisu said.

Professor Albert Luguterah, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university, said its mandate was to provide higher education, undertake research, and disseminate knowledge related to development through the integration of Technology and Applied Sciences.

“Guided by this, we envision transforming our institution into a world-class learning environment, driven by ethical research and academic excellence,” he said.

The VC said management aimed to foster innovation among staff and students to positively impact society and expressed gratitude to the founding council of the university for their steadfast leadership during its most challenging formative years.

He further thanked Mr Iddrisu, Mr Donatus Akamugri Atanga, the Regional Minister and the GTEC for their remarkable commitment and support to the university within their short period in office.

“As we look to the future, we do so with renewed confidence and hope, buoyed by the calibre of our current council, who, in just a few months, have demonstrated remarkable dedication, clear strategic direction, and an unwavering commitment to the university’s growth and excellence,” Professor Luguterah said.

Source: GNA