Man allegedly sets brother’s house ablaze

A young man has allegedly set fire to his brother’s house after a short argument on Friday, June 20, at about 1230 hours, causing damages to the victims entire belongings.

The disturbing incident occurred at Nogokpo Kugbagbokope in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The fire allegedly destroyed personal belongings, including clothing, Kente weaving equipment, food items, roofing materials, and a sum of GH¢1,275.00.

Mr. Joe Kugbagbo, the victim, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), alleged that his younger brother Gabriel Kugbagbo approached him with ominous statement which he considered as a joke, as there had been no quarrel between the two in recent times.

“I was resting in my room when my brother, Gabriel Kugbagbo, approached and threatened that he will deal with me without any provocation,” Mr. Kugbagbo said.

He recounted that while he was lying down in his room, he started to smell something burning and a hot temperature and later realized that the house was on fire after the suspect had allegedly poured a flammable substance believed to be petrol around the premises.

He said the properties and belongings he had worked for his entire life was raised down by the fire leaving him with the only dress he wore during the day.

“My everything has gone down, my own brother did this to me without any provocation, we don’t even have any argument or dispute today. I am yet to know the reason why he did this to me.”

GNA further gathered that, Mr. Kugbagbo, the suspect, who earlier refused to talk to the media later admitted to the act to Mr. Jonas Fotor Agbagba, the Assembly Member of the area and noted that the act was triggered by an insult and accusations from his elder brother, who accused him as being a wizard.

The Assembly member also confirmed that the case has since been reported to the police, who have apprehended the suspect for further investigation.

Source: GNA