Ghana Health Service confirms Mpox cases reach 107

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed nine new cases of Monkeypox (Mpox), bringing the total number to 107, with no admissions and no deaths, as of June 18, 2025.

In a latest update, the GHS said it remained vigilant across all 16 regions, actively monitoring infections through its surveillance system to prevent further spread.

It was also engaging in Social Behavioural Change activities in the various communities, schools and markets across the country to curb the spread.

Mpox is a viral disease caused by an orthopox virus called monkeypox virus. It spreads mainly through close contact with someone who has the infection, causing a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever, which can make people very sick and leave scars.

The disease mainly spreads from person to person through close contact and occurs through exposure to bodily fluids; lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, respiratory particles and contaminated objects.

The GHS advised the public to remain vigilant, practice good hygiene, and avoid close contact with people showing signs of rashes, and report symptoms like fever, rash or swollen lymph nodes early to the health facilities.

“Wash hands frequently with soap and water or resort to the use of hand sanitizer, especially before and after touching sores. Let’s also wear the nose masks,” it said.

It also urged the public to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols to help contain the disease.

“Let us not drop our guard, if you notice an unusual rashes or flu-like symptoms, seek early care,” it said.

Experts have advocated the involvement of the media in creating awareness among the public as well as debunk misinformation and disinformation about the disease as cases keep increasing.

The inability to debunk misinformation and rumour would create panic, spread of the disease, confusion and lack of trust in institutions as well as have dire consequences on the economy.

They appealed to the media to help keep the public informed, create announcements, leveraging on social media platforms, help fact check information.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern last August, due to a new variant spreading in Africa.

Mpox has been recorded in over 13 African countries, marking the second WHO alert in two years.

As of last year, more than 17,000 suspected cases and 517 deaths were reported across Africa, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The WHO last year approved an Mpox vaccine, aimed at timely and increased access for millions at risk in Africa, where the latest outbreak has infected more than 20,000.

Source: GNA