Customs cautions public against bringing vehicles without manifest to Ghana  

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Tema Sector, has cautioned the public, especially importers, to desist from bringing unmanifested vehicles to the port.

Assistant Commissioner Theresa Potakey, the Customs Tema Sector Commander, said the practice was unacceptable and, when found out, would be dealt with.

Assistant Commissioner Potakey gave the caution during her outfit’s first Joint Consultative Committee meeting held to deliberate on issues in the sector and to review port operations for the previous year.

She said Customs have realised that especially at the Meridian Ports Services (MPS) Terminal Three, importers were bringing in unmanifested vehicles, as most of those vehicles were not found on the manifest or the bill of lading.

“They are hidden; sometimes when you open the container and you see the way they are hidden, you realise that the main aim is to evade taxes, and this is unacceptable,” she said.

She added that Customs had been seizing such vehicles, stressing that “I want to caution the public to desist from bringing unmanifested vehicles because our scanners will detect them.”

She said normally when detected, the importers were made to pay a penalty for restoration, noting that she would impress on the Customs Commissioner and the Commissioner General of the GRA to double the penalty to deter them.

“It is assumed that these vehicles may have been stolen; why are you bringing a vehicle and you don’t want to manifest it on the bill of lading? So how do you register it if you are even able to go out?” she questioned.

A manifest is a document detailing all the cargo carried on a vessel for a specific voyage, which customs rely on to verify cargo and assess duties and taxes as well as ensure compliance with import and export regulations.

Source: GNA