Government to retool security services with GH¢1b – Mahama   

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a GH¢1 billion package for retooling the nation’s security services.

The measure is part of efforts by the Government to enhance the operations of the security services and to ensure that they deliver on their mandates.

President Mahama announced this in Accra, when he received a donation of GH¢1 million from 11 agencies under the Ministry for the Interior in support of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares).

Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector-General of Police on behalf of the agencies, presented the cheque to President Mahama at the Presidency.

The said amount, was raised from a voluntary contributions from senior officers of all agencies under the Ministry for the Interior.

The Mahama Cares Fund, which is in fulfillment of the President’s campaign promise, is aimed at relieving the financial burden of sufferers of chronic non-communicable diseases, such as cancers and diabetes.

President Mahama said the Ghana National Fire Service needed fire equipment urgently and that he empathizes with the Chief Fire Officer Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong.

“When the Fire Service arrives late people get angry but they just don’t have the fire tenders,” President Mahama said.

He said the last set of fire tenders were brought into the country almost nine years or 10 years ago.

He said there had not been a retooling and that most of those fire tenders were broken down.

“So I urge the public to be patient with our fire officers. They are working under difficult circumstances and so one of the priorities would be to get some new fire tenders for you,” President Mahama said.

Touching on the Police, President Mahama said the Police had to confront armed robbers every day and that Ghanaians do not expect them to do it in light-skinned vehicles.

“The armed robbers are well armed with AK-47s. They fire back at them and so getting them armor-plated vehicles for their patrol, highway patrols and things is also something that we’ll look at,” he stated.

With regards to the Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Prisons Service, President Mahama said they do not have mobility.

He said that most of the vehicles they had were 10 years old, and broken down, and so the Government would consider getting some vehicles for them, so that they increase the mobility of their officers.

“And so we’ll help you, we’ll retool you. You have a mandate to look after us but we must help you to look after us, and so I can assure you that getting equipment and logistics for you to do your work will be one of our priorities,” he said.

Source: GNA