Government cracks down on galamsey with new initiatives, enforcement measures

Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has said the government has intensified its fight against illegal mining, known as galamsey.

“Recent incidents, including the tragic loss of two lives in a pit in the Suaman Constituency, have sparked public outrage and prompted the government to take immediate action,” he added.

Mr. Buah made the remarks on Friday in Parliament, in Accra, when he answered an urgent question by Mr. Fredrick Addy, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Suaman.

Mr. Addy asked what immediate measures the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources was taking to curb galamsey activities in the Suaman Constituency, particularly considering the recent incident at Karlo, where two individuals lost their lives in a galamsey pit on Friday, March 20, 2025.

Mr. Buah told the House that the government is launching a program to reclaim areas degraded by illegal mining, minimising risks and restoring the environment.

“Mr. Speaker, the new initiative aims to identify mineral-rich areas and organize mining in a sustainable and responsible manner,” he said.

The Minister explained that sustainable mining practices efforts were being made to promote sustainable mining practices, reducing the environmental and social impacts of mining.

He said: “Mr. Speaker, we are engaged in a very aggressive program to reclaim all these areas to minimize those risks. We are also working on a program for cooperative mining to identify mineral areas and organize mining in a very sustainable and responsible manner.

“We believe that those steps will help address the concerns that are raised.”

The Sector Minister noted that the enforcement measures included the arrests and seizures where over 30 individuals were arrested in a series of coordinated anti-illegal mining operations across three regions in Ghana.

“Mr. Speaker, the Minerals Commission is utilizing drone technology to monitor and manage mineral resources, enhancing their ability to track and prevent illegal mining activities,” he said.

According to Mr. Buah, also the National Democratic Congress MP for the Elembelle Constituency, the government had engaged in community awareness creation and education on the effects of illegal mining, emphasising the importance of protecting the environment and promoting sustainable mining practices.

He told the House that the Ghana Chamber of Mines had partnered with the judiciary to fast-track illegal mining cases, ensuring swift and decisive justice to safeguard the environment.

“Mr. Speaker, the government’s efforts aim to address the challenges posed by illegal mining and promote a more sustainable and responsible approach to mining in Ghana,” he said.

Source: GNA