Ghana Boundary Commission assesses border security amid concerns over unapproved routes  

Brigadier General Emmanuel W. Ntem, the Commissioner General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, has led a high-level delegation to the Volta Region as part of efforts to assess and strengthen Ghana’s border management systems.

The visit included inspections of key border points, notably the Aflao Barrier and other critical locations along the country’s eastern frontier.

The delegation evaluated the current state of infrastructure, security presence, and challenges associated with unapproved routes and informal crossings.

The visit also provided an opportunity for broader discussions on regional development, infrastructure improvement, and national security priorities related to border governance.

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, during a meeting with the delegation, expressed concern over the increasing use of unauthorized border routes, which he noted posed significant security and economic risks to the region and the nation at large.

He called for enhanced inter-agency collaboration to address these vulnerabilities and ensure the integrity of Ghana’s borders.

Brigadier General Ntem reaffirmed the Boundary Commission’s commitment to supporting regional and national stakeholders in safeguarding Ghana’s territorial boundaries.

He emphasized the importance of coordinated strategies and capacity building among security agencies to mitigate cross-border threats.

Source: GNA