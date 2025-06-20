Court remands unemployed man for allegedly swindling footballer of over GH¢390,000  

A man who allegedly collected GH¢395,250 from a footballer under the pretext of securing him a team in France has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Ernest Agyeman Prempeh, 51, has denied the charge of defrauding by false pretences.

The relieving judge, Lawerncia Awurabena Darkowaa, remanded Prempeh into police custody to reappear on June 23, 2025.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Teye Okuffo, told the court that the complainant, Richard Adomako, is a footballer residing in Koforidua.

The accused person, Ernest Agyemang Prempeh, is unemployed and a resident of Tema Community 22.

The court heard that sometime in 2023, the accused person misrepresented to the complainant that he was a football agent and could secure him a team in France at a fee through certain personalities he knew at the Ghana Football Association.

Based on the misrepresentation, Prempeh demanded and collected a cash sum of GH¢395,250 and a Ghanaian passport from the complainant to facilitate the process.

Prosecution said when Prempeh received the money and the passport, he failed to honour his obligation and all efforts the complainant made to recover his money and passport did not yield any result.

He made a report to the police leading to the arrest of Prempeh, it said.

During investigations, the accused person confessed to the offence and pleaded for time to refund the money and the passport but did not do so.

Investigations revealed that Prempeh was not a football agent and did not know any personality at the Ghana Football Association as he claimed.

Again, the accused person used the money he received from the complainant for his own personal gain rather than to facilitate the process, investigations revealed.

The accused person was, therefore, charged and granted police enquiry bail to report for further directives.

However, he failed to report as directed and refused to answer the call by the prosecution upon several attempts.

Subsequently, his surety was contacted to inform the accused person to appear before Circuit Court 3, Accra, on May 7, 2025 for his plea to be taken.

The surety informed the prosecution that ever since he executed the bond for Prempeh at the police station, he had left his place of abode and ceased communication with him (surety).

However, he would look for him and produce him in court on the said date, the surety said.

On May 7, 2025, the case was called and the accused person was absent, but his surety was in court.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest and the case was adjourned to June 3, 2025.

On June 12, 2025, intelligence led to the arrest of Prempeh at his hideout in Osu.

Source: GNA