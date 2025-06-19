Youth make up greater proportion of over 15,000 HIV infections recorded in Ghana  

Of the 15,536 new HIV infections recorded in Ghana in 2024 a greater proportion was in the youth bracket as compared to other segments of the population.

In pursuit of its mission, the Ghana AIDS Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to enhance HIV/AIDS sensitisation among young people.

The move is to curb the increased rate of HIV infections among young people and adolescents in the country.

Dr Kharmacelle Prosper Akanbong, the Acting Executive Director, Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), said the Commission intended to use the platform of YEA to sensitise the youth through awareness creation.

It would also engage them as ambassadors in the dissemination of preventive messages and sensitisation programmes in their communities.

Dr Akanbong said out of 15,536 new infectious recorded in 2024 a greater proportion was in the youth bracket as compared to other segments of the population.

Though the number of cases had been reduced in 2024 as against 2023, the rate of cases among young people was still on the increase, she said.

“So we felt we should come into collaboration with the YEA to use the platform to empower young people to enable them to make responsible decisions and choices,” she added.

Mr Malik Basintale, CEO, Youth Employment Agency, said they were delighted to collaborate with the AIDS Commission in its quest to reduce AIDs among the youth.

He said that could be achieved through information flow and empowerment to make informed decisions and engage in responsible behaviours.

“The agenda is to ensure that we are able to help the young man and young woman out there, first in securing a job, and second, in becoming ambassadors for the campaign against HIV,” he said.

“As young people we must all practise responsible sexual behaviours. You must take care and remember that HIV is still alive. Not to stigmatise anyone, but it is better to prevent than to cure,” Mr Basintale added.

Source: GNA