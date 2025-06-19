Mahama charges MMDCEs to declare assets by July 15  

President John Dramani Mahama has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to declare their assets by July 15.

The Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550) mandates public officials to declare their assets and liabilities upon their assumption of office.

The law aims to prevent corruption, detect illicit enrichment, and address conflicts of interest by requiring public officials to disclose their assets and liabilities.

President Mahama gave the charge in his opening remarks at the orientation workshop for newly confirmed MMDCEs at the Institute of Local Government Studies at Madina near Accra.

This year’s orientation on the theme: “Strengthening Local Governance Through the Reset Agenda”, reflects the core of the ruling National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2024 Manifesto, Resetting Ghana, Jobs, Accountability and Prosperity.

President Mahama said the Government had taken steps to transfer the highest amount of funds in the history of the Fourth Republic to the MMDCEs from the District Assembly’s Common Fund.

He said 80 per cent of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund was coming directly to the MMDCEs.

He said the Government expected the MMDCEs to ensure the judicious and transparent use of these resources.

He said the funds must be utilized in the interests of the people and not for their own comforts.

President Mahama said the Auditor-General and other anti-corruption institutions would be watching the works of the MMDCEs.

“And as I’ve said previously, if any of these institutions start investigating you, you don’t expect me to interfere on your behalf,” the President said.

He reminded the MMDCEs that they were among the office holders required to declare their assets.

“And so I expect that by July 15th, all of you would have declared your assets. I’ve given you enough time, haven’t I?” The President questioned.

President Mahama reiterated that the ruling National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Manifesto outlined a bold and people-centred agenda that placed local government at the heart of national development.

He said the MMDCEs were the first line of implementation for many of the flagship programmes.

President Mahama said the 24-Hour Economy, the Clean Up Ghana Initiative, Adwumawura, the National Apprenticeship Programme, Mahama Cares, and Feed Ghana policies were not abstract ideas.

He said the policies required structure, coordination, and leadership to bring them to life at the district level.

He said the 2024 Budget Statement outlined the Government’s financing strategy and clarified that decentralised development was a priority.

He said every Assembly, from the least, even the least would receive not less than GH¢25 million this year.

He said these resources were to be applied in ways that reflected local priorities and medium-term development plans.

Source: GNA