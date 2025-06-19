Ghana Health Service, partners install 10 new oxygen plants nationwide

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), in partnership with Jhpiego Ghana and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has installed 10 new liquid oxygen plants across the country to increase Ghana’s oxygen supply capacity.

The initiative aims to resolve persistent oxygen shortages in healthcare facilities and enhance the country’s preparedness for future health emergencies.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony at LEKMA Hospital in Accra, Dr. Ebow Hammond, Director of Health Administration and Support Services, GHS, said the new plants, located across 10 sites in seven regions, have a combined capacity of over eight million litres of medical-grade oxygen.

“During COVID-19, we realized our capacity was woefully inadequate, so we took the strategic decision that never again will we be caught unprepared,” he said.

Dr. Hammond explained that one litre of liquid oxygen could produce over 800 litres of medical oxygen gas, making it a highly efficient solution for treating respiratory conditions.

The plants will serve hospitals in regions including Greater Accra, Oti, Northern, Tamale, and Yendi.

To ensure sustainability, the project includes training for over 200 biomedical engineers, clinicians, and health administrators in oxygen therapy and equipment maintenance.

“Hospitals will have a sigh of relief as they travelled long distances in search of oxygen in an effort to save lives,” Dr. Hammond noted.

Dr. Pearl Nanka-Bruce, Country Director of Jhpiego Ghana, described the project as a direct response to challenges exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This effort goes beyond pandemic response, every patient who walks into a hospital needing oxygen must be able to get it,” she said.

Dr. Nanka-Bruce stressed the collaborative approach with the Ministry of Health and GHS to ensure full local ownership and management after the partners exit.

She also noted that the first year’s oxygen supply, imported from Côte d’Ivoire, was funded by the U.S. Embassy.

Discussions are ongoing to establish local production to ensure long-term independence.

Mr. Rolf Olson, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy, reaffirmed U.S. commitment to Ghana’s health sector.

“With today’s donation of the first of 10 liquid oxygen plants from the United States, over 155,000 patients every year would have access to life-saving medical oxygen, serving 30 percent of Ghana’s total medical oxygen demand,” he said.

“We will ensure that no mother, no newborn, no patient, was left without access to the oxygen they need to survive,” he added.

Dr. Akua Gyimah Asante, Medical Superintendent at LEKMA Hospital, welcomed the development, calling it a major milestone.

She said it would provide a stable and cost-effective supply of medical-grade oxygen for respiratory care, surgery, critical care, and neonatal services.

“Oxygen is an essential medicine, yet in many healthcare settings, across the country, consistent access remains a challenge.

“Today, we celebrate a decisive step towards closing that gap. We are truly privileged to be joined by the distinguished personalities whose presence here underscores the importance of this investment,” she stated.

Source: GNA