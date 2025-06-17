President instructs military to provide security escort to vehicles in Bawku area

President John Dramani Mahama has instructed the military to provide security escort for all vehicles plying the Bawku Area.

This is part of efforts by the Government to protect lives and property.

The President made the disclosure in his remarks at a durbar of the chiefs and people of the North East Region at Nalerigu during his Thank You Tour of the Region.

“Meanwhile, as Commander-in-Chief, I have instructed the Armed Forces to provide armed escort and protection to all vehicles traveling within the Bawku area, along the Bawku-Pulmakom-Bolgatanga Corridor and also along the Walewale-Bolgatanga Corridor,” he said.

President Mahama said trucks of food that were stranded had been escorted and they were no longer in Bolgatanga.

He said without peace and security, there could be no progress.

“We acknowledge and applaud the efforts of the Regional Security Council, our traditional leaders, opinion leaders, religious bodies and community groups for sustaining peace and social cohesion in the Northeast region,” the President said.

“This is no small feat, especially in an era when conflict in neighbouring regions is threatening our stability”.

He reiterated that as the President, he remained committed to supporting these efforts with targeted national interventions, including logistical support for the security services, greater investment in community-based early warning systems, and collaboration with the National Peace Council to preempt and manage conflict situations.

He said under the NDC’s 2024 manifesto and the 2025 budget, they were strengthening their national peace infrastructure, including deploying peace education curricula in the nation’s schools and empowering their chiefs with conflict-mediating tools.

“Peace is not negotiable. It is the foundation upon which all developments rest,” he said.

President Mahama noted that last week, with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, he briefed him on the progress being made to achieve a lasting peace in Bawku.

He expressed gratitude to The Nayiri (Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area) for the important roadmap to peace that he presented for consideration by the Otumfuo.

The President said he was sure the traditional solutions they were seeking to the Bawku crisis would offer them the opportunity for a sustainable peace very soon.

