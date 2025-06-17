Nurses and midwives urged to defer demands to 2026    

Dr Sharif Mahmud Khalid, Economic Advisor to the Vice President, has called on nurses and midwives to consider deferring their demands to 2026, which will be captured in next year’s budget.

He cited the current economic constraints and the fiscal obligations inherited by the government, adding that any additional demands could distabilise the national budget.

Speaking on a current affairs programme on Multimedia Network, monitored by the Ghana News Agency, Dr Khalid acknowledged the critical role of healthcare professionals to national growth and appealed to them to go back to work.

He commended the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) for suspending the strike following a successful meeting with the Parliament Select Committee on Health.

The Association, in a statement signed by its President, Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, urged the members to resume normal duties from Saturday, June 14, assuring them of consistent efforts to ensure the full implementation of their collective agreement.

This suspension comes after a series of industrial actions, which included the withdrawal of emergency and Out-Patient Department services.

Prof Khalid emphasised the need for patience as the government navigates the financial responsibilities inherited.

“When you inherit a government, you inherit its obligations. We are not saying we won’t address these issues, but we must negotiate timelines given the economic realities,” he said.

Dr Khalid noted that while the government respected their concerns, the immediate fiscal space was limited to accommodating their demands.

He urged labour unions to engage in constructive dialogue rather than industrial action, stressing that the government remained committed to finding a sustainable solution to the impasse.

“We haven’t abandoned their demands, but just as individuals renegotiate loan repayments, we must also manage expectations within our economic capacity,” he said.

Dr Khalid urged them to consider the broader economic challenges and allow more time for budgetary adjustments.

“We are not acting in bad faith. The 2026 budget presents a better opportunity to address these demands comprehensively,” he concluded.

Source: GNA