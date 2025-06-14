Government to facilitate tax waivers for GBC, other state media – Kwakye Ofosu 

Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State for Government Communications, has given the assurance that government will liaise with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and other relevant agencies to facilitate tax exemptions for Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Daily Graphic, Ghana News Agency and other state media organisations.

The move, he said, would enable the state broadcaster and other state media organisations to import FM transmitters and other relevant production equipment into the country to facilitate their operations.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu, also the Government Spokesperson, made this known on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 12, when answering questions from legislators over government’s plans to retool the GBC to enhance its efficiency.

The Minister said, for instance, the GBC needed GH¢36 million to establish six new radio stations in the six new regions, therefore, granting tax exemption would enable the state broadcaster to import FM transmitters to set up the stations.

The Minister indicated that the Office of the Chief of State was leading the charge to ensure the tax waivers are granted to GBC.

Additionally, he said, the Office of the Chief of Staff was facilitating efforts to ensure that the GH¢18.8 million electricity bills the state broadcaster owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo) are settled.

The Minister proffered some solutions to addressing the challenges facing GBC, including leveraging its assets through proper negotiations to enable the state broadcaster to raise funds to revitalise its operations.

The Minister pledged full government support to GBC and other state media outlets to function effectively to promote media freedom and independence in the country.

Source: GNA