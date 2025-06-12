Minister urges domestic airlines to reduce prices as cedi appreciates

Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Minister of Transport, Wednesday urged domestic airline operators to consider reducing fares as the cedi appreciates against other currencies.

He noted that the cedi gain was expected to positively impact service delivery and the cost of doing business in the country, therefore, local airlines should take a cue from recent fare adjustments in the road sector and do same.

Mr Nikpe made the call on the sidelines of a stakeholder meeting convened by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in Accra to discuss issues in the sector and efforts to position Ghana as a leading aviation hub in the sub-region.

“The domestic airlines (Passion Air and Africa World Airlines) have said they are working at it considering other factors, we are hoping that very soon they would have ended their deliberations and we will see some fare reduction,” he stated.

On government efforts to improve infrastructure in the aviation sector, he noted that plans to expand the runway at the Kumasi Airport from 1,981 to 2,320 metres would be completed by the end of the year.

“We are looking at putting the Ho Airport into good use by establishing a pilot training academy. We know that this will create jobs, boost the local economy in Ho and its surroundings, and provide the needed human resources to service the aviation sector,” he added.

The Minister also urged foreign airlines to use the services of local in-flight catering, entertainment, and news content service providers to help boost the economy.

“The aviation sector, if properly developed and maintained, will see an economic improvement in our lives because this is the only industry that can connect us, that can lead us in all our businesses and trades throughout the world,” he said.

Mr Nikpe called for support from industry players as the 10-member task force on the establishment of a national airline continued its work.

Reverend Stephen Wilfred Arthur, the Acting Director General, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, emphasised commitment to safety, security and operational excellence in the industry.

He highlighted strategic pillars of the industry, including regulatory innovation, continuous stakeholder engagement, and investment in the institution’s training academy.

“The strength of the aviation sector lies in the partnerships we build and the innovation we enhance…the challenges of cybersecurity, climate change and airline viability demand a unified and proactive approach by all of us,” Mr Arthur stated.

Commending the Government for continued support, he urged stakeholders to collaborate and share knowledge to make Ghana the preferred aviation hub, as GCAA continue to deliver on its mandate with “transparency, integrity and purpose.”

Mr David Akuamoah Boateng, Director of Air Traffic Services, Madam Patience Bonsu, Acting Director, Economic Regulations and Business Development, and Mr Franklin Gyamera, Safety Director of the GCAA, highlighted initiatives in their respective departments in line with the organisation’s core objectives.

Source: GNA