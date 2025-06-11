We will not return to work until the CBA is implemented – GRNMA Council

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) says its members will not return to work until their employer; the Ministry of Health, implements their Conditions of Service stipulated in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). At a National Council meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, the GRNMA Council directed that the health workers should stay at home until the Association reached an agreement with the Government.

Mr Philemon Gyapong, the Assistant National Public Relations Officer of the Association, told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday that the Conditions of Service was signed last year and due for implementation.

He urged the Government to implement the agreement to enable them to return to work and save lives.

In May 2024, the GRNMA and its employer concluded a signed Collective Bargaining Agreement subject to a two-year renewal for implementation after months of negotiation.

The Association says until the implementation of the 2024 CBA, returning to any negotiation table would result in a delay.

In the CBA the Association requested the Government to provide medical insurance for the nurses and their family, a 13th-month salary to ease the cost of living for all.

They are also demanding a rural incentive to support those who leave their comfort, family, and dreams to serve in the most forgotten corners of the country.

The Association is asking for risk allowances for those who work in the most dangerous conditions, a GH¢1,000 support for each nurse/midwife trainee, uniforms and safety, compensation for extra duty and on-call and a commitment by the employer to ensure you work in a safe environment.

On June 5, the GRNMA notified its employer to withdraw its services in all outpatient departments across the country on June 9 to demand the implementation of the Conditions of Service.

The GRNMA is a professional association with more than 120,000 active members and 15 specialised groups.

The Association comprise the Midwives Society, Preventive Health Nurses Society, Ghana Ophthalmic Nurses Society, Ghana Society of Peri-Operative Nurses, Critical Care Nurses Society, and Mental Health Nurses Society.

The rest are Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anaesthesia Society, Paediatric Nurses Society, Ear Nose and Throat Nurses Society, Specialist Nurses and Midwives Society, General Nurses and Enrolled Nurses Group.

Source: GNA