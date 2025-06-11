GJA presses Ghana police to find all involved in journalist’s assault

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on the Ghana Police Service to intensify efforts to immediately identify and arrest all individuals involved in the assault of Latif Iddrisu, a journalist.

Mr. Iddrisu, a Joy news correspondent, was attacked at the entrance of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on May 27, 2025, during the arrest and detention of Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

On June 7, the Police arrested a suspect, Mr. Theophilus Thompson, who has since been remanded into custody by a Circuit Court in Accra.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the GJA, strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “barbaric” and “unacceptable.”

“This egregious act of violence against a journalist in the line of duty is a direct assault on press freedom, democratic principles, and the fundamental right of citizens to be informed,” he said.

While acknowledging the arrest of one suspect, Mr. Dwumfour urged the Police to expedite investigations and apprehend all remaining perpetrators.

“It is important that a thorough and expedited investigation is conducted to ensure that all those responsible, directly or indirectly, face the full rigors of the law,” he stated.

The GJA President assured Mr. Iddrisu and the Multimedia Group, operators of JoyNews, of the Association’s full support in the pursuit of justice.

“We will continue to monitor Latif Iddrisu’s case closely and will not hesitate to take further action should the pursuit of justice be compromised,” he said.

“We reiterate our commitment to protecting the rights and safety of all journalists in Ghana.”

Mr. Dwumfour also called on the Police Service to address other unresolved cases of attacks on journalists, particularly the case involving the late investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

“It is our hope that the IGP will work to bring closure to all the pending cases,” he said.

He cautioned that persistent attacks on journalists undermined the vital role of the media in promoting accountability and public awareness.

Mr. Dwumfour urged political parties and their supporters to respect the independence and safety of journalists, warning that the GJA would not hesitate to “blacklist” any party whose members assault journalists in the line of duty.

Source: GNA