Accra to host FESTAC Africa Renaissance Festival 2025

Accra will host the 2025 edition of FESTAC Africa Renaissance Festival from September 21 to 27, 2025, organisers have officially announced.

The weeklong celebration of Africa’s unity, heritage, and future is on the theme, “Harnessing health, culture, trade, climate change, gender equity, and tourism for sustainable economic growth.”

At a press conference, on Tuesday, in Accra, Mr Yinka Abioye, Chairman, FESTAC Africa Renaissance Festival, said the theme for this year’s festival was a clarion call to action.

“It boldly asserts that Africa’s future must be rooted in collective well-being, cultural identity, economic self-reliance, environmental stewardship, and inclusive growth. These pillars are not separate goals, but interwoven strategies for transforming the continent.”

He said FESTAC Africa 2025 was not just an event, but the heartbeat of a rising continent. “It is a Pan-African movement of cultural reclamation, honoring ancestral wisdom, economic empowerment, and African pride. Africa’s true power lies not in her minerals, but in her people and culture that unites us beyond borders.

“Ghana stands ready, not only to host, but to unite Africa in spirit, purpose, and pride, it is the echo that will unite the continent. From the land of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, a new Africa shall rise.”

He said the week chosen for the grand celebration was deeply symbolic and intentional. “September 21 marks the birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s founding father and one of the most influential Pan-Africanists in history. His vision of a united, self-determined Africa remains the heartbeat of the festival’s mission.”

“September 27 is also celebrated globally as World Tourism Day, an apt closing to a week that will welcome the world to Africa’s cultural, creative, and economic capital.”

Mr Abioye expressed the festival’s unwavering commitment to Pan-Africanism, cultural restoration, and economic collaboration.

“We no longer need to seek validation from the west. Let us look inward to our ancestors, our elders, and our youth for the blueprint of our renaissance. Ghana, with its unmatched leadership in heritage and unity, is the rightful host for this renaissance.”

He said FESTAC AFRICA was an opportunity to invest in visibility, partnerships, and the continent’s creative economy, and called on the public sector to support, the media to partner in showcasing the richness, diversity, and excellence of African, and the public to come in their number and pride to unite under one African flag.

Mrs Mamee Efua Houadjeto, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority, said the GTA was honored to champion the festival, saying it would serve as a cultural and economic catalyst, advancing Ghana’s tourism agenda and showcasing Ghana’s leadership as the cultural heartbeat of the continent.

She said the festival was a declaration that Africa is ready, not only to tell her own story, but to define her own destiny. “Ghana the beacon of Pan-Africanism, proudly takes up the mantle and welcome all of Africa and the diaspora to unite in purpose, in pride and in progress.”

She added that the festival also presents a bold and forward-looking platform for collaboration, transformation and visibility. “It is where creativity meets commerce, tradition meets innovation and identity meets opportunity.”

Source: GNA