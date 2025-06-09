More than 600,000 students in Ghana to write 2025 BECE – GES

Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Monday said all is set for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across the country.

He said the Service, in collaboration with the West African Examination Council (WEAC), has put in place all the necessary logistics to ensure a successful examination.

Prof Davis announced this in Accra during a media briefing ahead of the examinations slated for Wednesday, June 11 to 18, 2025.

A total of 603,328 candidates are expected to write the exams, of which 306,078 are females and 297,250 males.

He said the timetable and materials had already been distributed to all schools and to the metropolitan and district education offices across the country.

“Two subjects will be taken in a day, one in the morning at 0900 hours and one in the afternoon at 1300 hours,” he said.

“In all, 11 subjects will be examined, and each candidate will take an average of nine subjects, including seven common core courses, which are English Language, Mathematics, Science, Ghanaian Language, Social Studies, Religious and Moral Education, Creative Art and Design, and Career Technology,” he said.

Prof Davis said private candidates were expected to take the examinations at Tema, Gambaga and the regional capitals.

“To ensure the integrity of the exams, supervision will be jointly done by GES and WAEC and with the help of some state law enforcement agencies, such as the police,” he said.

He called for stakeholder cooperation to ensure examination malpractice was reduced to the barest minimum or eliminated.

Prof. Davis warned invigilators and supervisors to desist from acts that would affect the integrity of the examinations, saying anyone caught would face the law.

“Invigilators and supervisors who are caught aiding examination malpractice will be severely punished, and this might cost them their jobs because we want good role models,” he said.

He commended head teachers, teachers, and parents for preparing the students appropriately for the examination, urging the candidates to put in their best to come out successful.

“Do not rely or depend on ‘appor’. We don’t want students to excel through cheating. That is not the quality and the kind of students Ghana needs,” Prof Davis said.

“I know they can make it if they apply themselves to their books and prepare very well for the exams. I wish all of them the best in their examinations.”

Source: GNA