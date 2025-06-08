Denmark urges Ghana to unlock untapped potential through accountability and vision

Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Nørring, has urged Ghana to rise to its full potential by deepening transparency, strengthening accountability, and committing to bold, visionary leadership.

Speaking at a diplomatic reception in Accra to mark the 176th anniversary of Denmark’s Constitution, Ambassador Nørring said while Ghana was endowed with abundant natural resources, fertile land, and a vibrant, youthful population, much of its promise remained unrealized due to persistent governance challenges.

“I will start out by saying from my heart that it’s been an incredible experience to be an ambassador here in the land of what I call gold and honey,” Ambassador Nørring said.

He emphasised: “The abundance of natural resources, fertile grounds and youthful and talented human capital in this country is striking. But I must also admit that over the last five years it has saddened me a lot to see Ghana’s vast potential remaining untapped.”

The Ambassador, whose tour of duty in Ghana is coming to an end, expressed concern that the wealth of the country was often enjoyed by only a privileged few.

His comments marked a reflective and forward-looking close to his five-year tenure in Ghana, during which Denmark has deepened its engagement with Ghana through initiatives in climate action, maritime cooperation, water and sanitation, and regional security.

He stressed that any meaningful national transformation would require an honest confrontation of the systemic issues undermining growth, particularly corruption and weak accountability structures.

“And it has maybe saddened me even more that the richness in gold and honey, as I said, is only felt by the privileged few,” he added.

Amb. Nørring stated, “I do wish to commend the new government in its recent steps to improve transparency and public accountability and its willingness to confront these challenges upfront and in the open,” he

He lauded the recent efforts by Ghana’s leadership to acknowledge these structural problems publicly, describing the initiative as “painful and unpopular” but also as “extremely important.”

“If translated into action, these steps can pave the way for deeper trust between leaders and citizens and a society better rooted in fairness and equity,” Ambassador Nørring noted.

He said, “It is my sincere hope that Ghana’s leaders, current and future, will have the necessary vision, courage and resolve to tackle the pending issues and unlock the full potential of this great nation.”

Beyond policy, Ambassador Nørring emphasized the power of equal partnerships between nations, and called for even strengthen cooperation.

He praised Ghana’s consistent alignment with international democratic values and noted the importance of peer-to-peer collaboration in solving regional and global challenges.

Mr John Dumelo, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, representing the Government of Ghana, echoed the call for stronger democratic values and mutual cooperation.

He praised Denmark for being a true partner in development, noting the country’s focus on capacity building, transparency, and equal partnerships.

“Our partnership, built on mutual admiration and shared goals, has flourished over the years,” he stated.

He said: “From climate resilience to maritime security, from agriculture to waste management — our cooperation is grounded in shared purpose and mutual respect.”

Mr Dumelo, also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogo Constituency, highlighted the donation of a full-mission bridge simulator to the Ghana Navy – a symbol of Denmark’s commitment to peer-to-peer support and technical advancement.

On behalf of President John Mahama and the people of Ghana, the Deputy Minister extended gratitude to Ambassador Nørring for his five years of dedicated service.

“Your legacy is one of integrity, genuine friendship and results-driven diplomacy,” he said.

Source: GNA