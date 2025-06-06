Ghana and Japan sign MoU for human resource development scholarship 

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Embassy of Japan have signed the Exchange of Notes on Japanese Grant Assistance for the “Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship,” a substantial grant of 420 million Japanese Yen.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Ramses Joseph Cleland, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed on behalf of the Government of Ghana, while Mr Yoshimoto Hiroshi, the Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, signed on behalf of the Government of Japan.

In his remarks, Mr Cleland emphasized that the Japanese Development Scholarship (JDS) would empower Ghana’s youth and unlock the full potential of the nation’s workforce.

He noted that this initiative reflects the strong and enduring partnership between the Governments of Ghana and Japan, aimed at building the human capital necessary to advance Ghana’s development agenda.

On behalf of Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Cleland extended sincere gratitude to the Government of Japan for their continued commitment and expressed optimism for the successful implementation of the grant assistance.

Mr Hiroshi expressed appreciation to the Minister for his ongoing support and to Ambassador Cleland for signing the agreement on behalf of Ghana.

Highlighting the significance of the JDS since its inception in 2012, the Ambassador underscored Japan’s dedication to supporting Ghana’s human resource development through quality education and capacity building.

He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to further strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries through sustained cooperation in human resource development.

Source: GNA