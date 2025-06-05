Government to sign performance agreement with ECG’s District and General Managers   

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has announced plans to sign a performance agreement with district and general managers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to monitor their work to enhance efficiency and promote quality service delivery.

Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, announced this on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday when responding to a question on efforts to address ECG’s indebtedness and operational losses.

The minister said the ECG’s debts at the moment stood at GHc67 billion and indicated that the Ministry would involve the private sector in the ECG’s billing and revenue collection efforts to improve efficiency.

That, he said, would enable the ECG to tap into the resources, expertise and experiences of the private sector to improve the power producer’s commercial losses.

The minister also mentioned cash waterfall mechanisms to address revenue collection shortfalls of the ECG.

While responding to a question from Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament for Wa West on plans by the Ministry to complete electrification projects in Varempere, Meteu, Gurungu, Kawu and Tendomah in the Upper West Region, Mr Jinapor stated that the Ministry of Finance was yet to finalise procurement processes for some items required for the project.

The minister expressed confidence that the procurement processes by the Finance Ministry would be completed by the end of this year to give the green light to secure the requisite materials to complete the stalled electrification projects.

The minister also assured the residents in Bowohomoden, Tawiakrom, Congo town, Obengkrom, Kusikrom, Okakrom and Kroboline in the Sefwi-Akontombra district in the Western Region of plans to connect those communities to the national grid.

Source: GNA