GTEC tasked with ensuring transparency in use of IGF in public universities

Mr Haruna Iddrisu has asked the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to adopt mechanisms to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of Internally Generated Funds of public universities.

“You will be surprised that some of the Universities complained of lack of money, but there is enough money in their bank accounts,” he said.

Those monies, he said, could be used to fund other development projects in the institution.

The Minister said this at the commissioning of a refurbished auditorium of GTEC in Accra.

The auditorium was named after Dr Paul Effah, former Executive Secretary of the National Council for Tertiary Education.

Other halls were named after Nikoi Kotey, Kwame Dattey and Ahmed Jinapor.

Mr Iddrisu commended past leadership of the Commission for their strong regulatory responsibilities in strengthening tertiary education.

He directed the management of GTEC to develop a blueprint on technical institutions in each of the regions with the aim to increase access to higher education with a focus on employability.

Mr Iddrisu expressed concern about the complaints from the industry about the production of new graduates, calling for engagement between academia and the industry to address the gaps.

“University training must respond to the manpower needs of the country,” the Minister said.

He said the government was relying on GTEC to provide them with data on Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to fulfil their pledge for free tertiary education to ensure inclusive education.

The government in the 2025 budget statement resolved the funding challenge by uncapping the GETFund.

The initiative was to make available dedicated funds for the full financing of free secondary education and free tertiary education for PWDs.

Dr Effah, in his response, thanked the government and management of GTEC for the honour, adding that the Commission had gone through development phases under his tenure.

“GTEC has continued to be relevant due to the contribution of the pioneers in improving tertiary education in the country,” he said.

Source: GNA