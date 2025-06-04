Cybercrime ringleader, ten others remanded in custody

An Accra High Court on Tuesday remanded Hunus Nyaleke, 23, alleged ringleader of a recruitment scam, into lawful custody.

This follows a bust by the Cyber Security Authority and the Ghana Police Service of a group suspected of cyber-related crimes.

Nyaleke is accused of using images and names of prominent personalities and government officials to deceive victims into parting with their money.

Ten accomplices have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences.

They have been identified as Noble Kordzo Kotoku, Godwin Zado, Prince Ayisi, Jonathan Elewodzrom (both 17 years old), Richard Agbeyegah, Michael Adzokatse, Osward Awake Tetteh, Deborah Dzereke, Rita Fordzifa, and Jennifer Sokpe.

The court, presided over by Mrs Susan Eduful, did not take their pleas but granted bail to 10 of the accused in the sum of GH¢50,000 each, with two sureties who must earn no less than GH¢1,000.

The suspects were also ordered to report regularly to the police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lawrence Kofi Anane, leading the prosecution, stated that on May 29, 2025, intelligence gathered by the Cyber Security Authority and the Ghana Police Service led to a raid in Sogakope, resulting in ten arrests, while others escaped.

On June 1, 2025, intensified surveillance by the Cyber Security Authority and the Cybercrime Unit of the CID Headquarters led to Nyaleke’s arrest from his hideout in Sege.

The prosecution said Nyaleke, believed to be the syndicate leader, admitted in his caution statement to engaging in recruitment scams, using images and names of high-profile personalities and government officials to defraud victims.

The other ten accused denied involvement, claiming in their caution statements that they had attended a friend’s birthday party when arrested.

The prosecution confirmed that mobile phones and laptops suspected to have been used in cyber-related crimes were retrieved for forensic examination.

Source: GNA