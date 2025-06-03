OSP uncovers $280m linked to NPA corruption scheme

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has traced and uncovered $280,516,127.19 in proceeds from a corrupt scheme linked to the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The funds were used to acquire apartments, suites, houses locally and abroad, as well as 22 fuel haulage trucks and the incorporation and operation of oil marketing companies to compete with regulated firms.

At a press briefing, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor, said the OSP began investigations in November 2024 into suspected corruption involving NPA officials.

The investigation revealed that between 2022 and 2024, high-ranking and other NPA officials used their positions for personal profit through threats, coercion, bribery, and regulatory duress, extorting large sums from oil marketing companies and entities under their oversight.

Mr. Agyebeng stated that the OSP would, by the end of June, initiate criminal charges against the first group of perpetrators and involved oil marketing companies and officials.

He added that once charges are filed, a detailed briefing will follow, outlining who was responsible, what was acquired, and what has been recovered.

Source: GNA