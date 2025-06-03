Burkinabe national arrested in Assin Fosu for human trafficking

The Central North Regional Police Command on Sunday rescued seven foreign nationals trafficked under false pretences by a suspect named Zongo Jeon-Baptiste, a 35-year-old Burkinabe.

The victims, two females and five males from Mali, Togo, La Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, were found confined in a house at Pump-Side, a suburb of Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The Central North Regional Police Commander who confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the victims had been lured with false job promises linked to QNET, an international online marketing company, but were held under suspicious conditions.

The rescue, he said followed a tip-off on Sunday, June 1, 2025, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, including Zongo Jeon-Baptiste.

The victims were released and are to assist in further investigations, but the suspect is being held in police custody for human trafficking and defrauding by false pretence.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of human trafficking and cybercrime operations in Ghana, where victims from various West African countries are lured with job promises and then exploited, often in cybercrime activities.

Similar large-scale rescues had occurred recently, involving hundreds of victims and multiple arrests, but the Command said they will break the back of such human trafficking networks, particularly in the area.

Source: GNA