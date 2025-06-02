Link leading to GTC payment portal removed from Ghana Embassy website

Days after the Ghana Embassy in Washington DC reopened, the active link that led passport and visa applicants to the website of Ghana Travel Consultants (GTC) has been removed.

The Embassy was shut last week Monday May 26, on the orders of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who said an employee, Fred Kwarteng had been found engaging in fraudulent activities, by creating and diverting a payment link from the Embassy website to the payment portal of his private business known as GTC.

Kwarteng was immediately fired and the IT department dissolved. All the employees were also recalled to Ghana.

The Embassy was reopened Thursday May 30, the Minister announced and reported that 800 visas were issued on the first day the Embassy resumed operations.

When Ghana Business News checked the website this morning the active link that led to the payment portal of GTC has been removed.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi