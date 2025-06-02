Ghana Black Stars beat Trinidad and Tobago to finish third in Unity Cup

Ghana’s Black Stars finished their Unity Cup campaign on an impressive note, annihilating Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, United Kingdom.

Captain Jordan opened the scoring with his 31st goal for the Black Stars, while Razak Simpson, Lawrence Agyekum and Mohammed Fuseni Gadafi scored their debut goals for Ghana.

The result ensured that Ghana won bronze in the Unity Cup, with Nigeria and Jamaica facing off in the finals of the competition.

Ghana coach Otto Addo handed starting roles to Caleb Yirenkyi, Fuseni Gadafi and Lawrence Agyekum and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

It was a blistering start from the Black Stars as Ayew delivered a beautiful strike in the seventh minute of the game.

Simpson doubled the lead for Ghana with a ferocious header in the 12th minute after a delightful corner kick from captain Jordan Ayew.

Ghana finished the first half on a bright note as they scored their third through Fuseni Gadafi, who finished off a brilliant team move.

However, Trinidad and Tobago seemed a much-improved side at the start of the second half as they brought in some of their top players.

Ghana goalkeeper Ati-Zigi did make some decent saves to keep Ghana’s three-goal lead intact despite the attacking pressure from Trinidad and Tobago.

Agyekum made it four for Ghana in the 59th minute after his low cross was not well handled by Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Hilaire.

The Black Stars had a firm grasp on the game and were content with their four goals and indeed held on firmly to secure an emphatic victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

The Black Stars would be back in action in September as they take on Chad and Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Source: GNA