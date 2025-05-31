Reopened Ghana Embassy in DC issues over 800 visas on first day – Minister

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs has said that Ghana’s reopened embassy in Washington DC issued over 800 visas on Thursday, which was the first day of resumption.

He said he expected this level of efficiency, professionalism and integrity to continue.

Mr Ablakwa commended the fresh team of seasoned diplomats for the great job so far done in implementing their systems overhaul and institutional fumigation.

This, the Minister said, was a testament that Ghanaian diplomats excel when provided with the right ecosystem and leadership.

“Contrary to false and baseless claims, there have been no new recruitments to replace lost jobs in our Washington embassy — we have an adequate stock of distinguished and astute diplomats to lead ongoing reforms — this patriotic consequential reset agenda aimed at restoring the image of our diplomatic missions abroad cannot be reduced to “jobs for the boys””, the Minister said.

Mr Ablakwa noted that it was worth announcing that a recently discovered 2023 unauthorised, opaque and illegal agreement between Fred Kwarteng and a top official at the Washington Embassy had been declared nullity and would no longer be respected.

The Minister said more on this, plus frozen accounts and other remedial actions would be presented in greater detail when he addresses Parliament next week.

Source: GNA