Mahama rallies citizens for unity, determination, discipline for nation-building

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday said rebuilding the nation requires national unity, determination and discipline.

He said the task ahead remained herculean but added however that with discipline and commitment, the nation’s progressive and sustainable development could be achieved.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of the Bono Region at the Sunyani Jubilee Park, as part of his “Thank You Tour” to the region, President Mahama said the 2025 budget outlined practicable measures and interventions to restore macroeconomic stability, support small businesses, and drive job creation.

He said: “The work ahead is immense, but with unity, determination, and discipline, we will rebuild our beloved country.

President gave assurance that the Bono Region would be well positioned and would play a central role in his “Resetting” agenda.

“Through job creation, infrastructure investment, agricultural transformation, and rural development, we shall reset our nation,” the President stated.

He called on Ghanaians to rise above partisanship and divisive tendencies, urging a collective effort toward building a better country for all.

President Mahama described his “Thank You Tour” as “more than a gesture of appreciation” saying it represented a renewed commitment and confidence between himself and the people.

“It is a reaffirmation of the trust you have placed in me, and of our shared determination to build a nation worthy of our children and future generations,” the President stated.

President Mahama said the “reset” of Ghana was rooted in restoring national dignity, expanding opportunities, and reviving a shared sense of purpose, saying, “I am happy to say that the programme of resetting Ghana has begun to take shape.”

Source: GNA