Sickle cell pioneer Prof Felix Konotey-Ahulu dies

Ghana and the global medical community are mourning the passing of Professor Felix Israel Domeno Konotey-Ahulu, a renowned Ghanian physician and scientist who died peacefully in London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

He was 94.

Renowned for his groundbreaking work in the field of Sickle Cell Disease, Professor Konotey-Ahulu’s contributions to medical science have had a profound impact worldwide.

Professor Konotey-Ahulu was born on 12 July 1930 in Odumase, Krobo in the Eastern Region.

He was educated at Achimota School and qualified as a doctor at Westminster Hospital, London in 1959, before working for many years at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Professor Konotey-Ahulu was not only a pioneering doctor, scientist and researcher but also a passionate educator and advocate for better healthcare in Africa.

He was deeply committed to understanding and addressing genetic disorders, and his extensive research and publications have been invaluable in advancing this field.

Throughout his illustrious career, he received numerous awards and recognitions, and he was widely respected for his dedication to patient care and education.

Professor Konotey-Ahulu’s legacy extends beyond his medical achievements; he was a much-loved Christian leader and teacher, one of the founders of Accra Chapel, a mentor and an inspiring role model to many in the global medical community.

He leaves behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

Professor Konotey-Ahulu was survived by Rosemary, his wife of 63 years, his children, Dawid Konotey-Ahulu, Carys Brown and Lydia Campbell, his 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as sisters, Mrs Edna Soyannwo, Mrs Gritty Gboloo, Mrs Ruby Djangmah, Mrs Catherine Archampong and Mrs Ann Andoh.

Source: GNA