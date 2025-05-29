President Mahama promises to pay all arrears of nurses’ allowances  

President John Dramani Mahama has given the assurance that all arrears of the nurses’ allowances will be paid soon.

The President gave the assurance when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of the Bono East Region at Kintampo on Thursday as he extended his nationwide ‘Thank You Tour” to the region.

President Mahama said the payment of the arrears from January 2025 would be paid to the beneficiaries through the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to stem abnormalities in the payments.

The President is being accompanied by Ministers of State, Members of Parliament and some executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He is expected to address a similar durbar of the chiefs and people of the Bono region at the Sunyani Jubilee Park on Friday May 30.

The President would end his tour, which enabled him to express gratitude to the chiefs and people of the three regions for their massive support for him and the NDC in the 2024 General Election on Saturday May 31, by addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of the Ahafo region at Goaso, the regional capital.

Source: GNA