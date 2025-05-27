Ghana police arrests robbery gang: All five jailed

A five-member robbery gang responsible for two major attacks in the Greater Accra Region — at Jos Bakery in Dome and ACP Junction near Kwabenya — have been arrested, convicted, and sentenced to various prison terms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Duuti Tuaruka, Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, briefing the media on Monday, said two armed men — Isaac Agbezudor alias “Money Man”, a 20-year-old mechanic, and Justice Akwasi Sarfo Oppong alias “Gariba Manta” or “Demon”, a 19-year-old okada rider — attacked the Head Office of Jos Bakery at Dome in the early hours of May 11, 2025.

Riding an unregistered motorbike, the duo fired a locally manufactured pistol into the air to terrorise staff before making away with a Tecno Pop 8 smartphone valued at GH¢1,500 and a handbag containing personal belongings.

The police, he said, launched investigations that led to the arrest of Agbezudor on May 14, 2025, through a covert operation.

Following intensive interrogation, he confessed and led the Police to retrieve crucial evidence, including the motorbike and clothing used in the robbery, as well as identify his accomplice.

On May 22, 2025, Gariba Manta was arrested at a mining site between Osino and Saaman.

He subsequently led the Police to a hideout at Sonitra, Amasaman, where the pistol and live ammunition used in the robbery were recovered.

Both suspects were processed for court, and the Kwabenya Circuit Court convicted and sentenced Agbezudor to 10 years imprisonment on two counts, to run concurrently, while Manta received a 15-year sentence.

Further investigations linked Gariba Manta to another robbery that occurred on February 5, 2025, at ACP Junction.

In that incident, Manta, together with Bright Alikor alias “Zaamani”, 21, a driver’s mate; Emmanuel Nii Odartey Lamptey alias “Chameleon”, 23; and Prince Owusu alias “Check Boy”, 19, used a knife and scissors to rob a female victim of an iPhone 11 Pro Max, a Samsung tablet, and GH¢6,000 cash.

The victim sustained knife wounds during the attack.

The three accomplices were also arrested through targeted covert operations.

They were tried at the Kwabenya Circuit Court, convicted, and each sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

In a related development, Police are on the trail of a suspect in Koforidua believed to have purchased the stolen iPhone 11 Pro Max.

DCOP Tuaruka commended the dedication and professionalism of the intelligence and operations teams in swiftly apprehending and securing convictions against all five suspects.

He urged the public to support ongoing crime-fighting efforts by providing credible information, assuring informants of maximum protection and confidentiality.

“Together, we can make our communities safer and more secure,” he said.

Source: GNA