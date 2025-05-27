Court orders disclosures before plea bargaining discussions in Adu-Boahene case

An Accra High Court hearing the case involving Mr Kwabena Adu Boahene, a former Director, National Signals Bureau, has asked parties to file full disclosures before any discussions on plea bargaining.

Justice John Nyadu Nyante, the presiding judge, said these disclosures must be filed by the State and serve on the defence Monday June 2, 2025.

Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, Deputy Attorney General, initially prayed the court for additional time to gather some documents, but the court declined, hence the directive.

He informed the court that the delay was due to the unavailability of a key investigator, who had been unwell but assured the court, however, that the investigator would be available by Friday, May 30, 2025.

While the judge did not publicly explain the reasoning behind the directive, it followed a private sidebar meeting involving Justice Nyante, Dr. Srem-Sai, and defense lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea.

The meeting was held at the request of the Deputy Attorney General.

Adu-Boahene, who was remanded into EOCO custody at the last court sitting, would now remain on his existing bail of GH₵80million, two sureties, one to be justified.

The accused person together with his wife and two others are facing 11 charges, including stealing, money laundering of GH¢49.1 million in state funds, willfully causing financial loss to the State, conspiracy, collaboration to commit crime and abuse of public office, all of which they pleaded not guilty.

His wife and other accused persons are also to remain on their existing bail terms.

Other accused persons are Mildred Donkor, a former banker and a company, Advantage Solutions Limited.

The case has been adjourned to June 11, 2025, for a case management conference.

Source: GNA