Police restore calm in Adoagyiri following deadly clashes, violent protests  

Calm has been restored in Nsawam Adoagyiri after violent clashes erupted between rival youth groups on Wednesday, May 22, 2025.

The Eastern South Regional Police Command, supported by reinforcement teams from the National Police Headquarters and the National Formed Police Unit, successfully intervened to quell the unrest.

The disturbances, which involved nearly 300 youths, followed a fatal shooting incident on May 20, 2025.

The initial attack resulted in one death and left another individual wounded.

In the days that followed, retaliatory violence led to three additional injuries, further escalating tensions within the community.

The situation reached a boiling point when a critically injured victim, Isaah Masawudu, succumbed to his wounds while receiving treatment.

His death sparked large-scale protests, with enraged youth from Adoagyiri Zongo taking to the streets, blocking roads, burning tyres, and vandalizing shops and vehicles.

Concerned about public safety, authorities deployed specialised units to restore order.

ASP Foster Owusu, Public Affairs Officer for the Eastern South Regional Police Command, confirmed that extensive operations were ongoing to apprehend individuals involved in the violence.

“We urge all residents to remain calm as we continue to enforce law and order in Adoagyiri and surrounding communities,” ASP Owusu stated, emphasizing the need for community cooperation.

Security presence remains heightened in the area as investigations continue into both the initial shooting and the subsequent violent incidents.

Authorities are calling on residents to support police efforts in maintaining peace and to refrain from retaliatory actions that could further destabilize the town.

Source: GNA