British woman remanded in Ghana over possession of 17.92kg suspected cannabis

A 22-year-old British national, Browne-Frater Chyna Jada, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly attempting to export 17.92kg of suspected cannabis, valued at $232,960.

She faces charges of attempted exportation of narcotic drugs, conspiracy to commit crime, and unlawful possession or control of narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

The court, presided over by Mrs Susan Eduful, did not take her plea.

It indicated that officials of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) were awaiting an analytical report from the Ghana Standards Authority.

The charges and facts were read to Browne-Frater in open court.

Chief Inspector Clemence Takyi, holding brief for the prosecution, opposed a bail application, citing the accused as a flight risk.

He further stated that an accomplice, identified as “Joey,” remained at large.

Defence counsel, however, prayed for bail, arguing that Browne-Frater had reliable sureties and would not interfere with investigations.

The application was denied.

The prosecution informed the court that witnesses in the case are NACOC officers stationed at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport.

Browne-Frater, born on October 27, 2002, is a British citizen holding a valid United Kingdom passport issued on January 15, 2021, and due to expire on January 15, 2031.

She was scheduled to board British Airways flight BA 2066 from Accra to London.

NACOC said it received intelligence from foreign counterparts regarding a drug trafficking syndicate smuggling Thai-grown cannabis into the United Kingdom.

Browne-Frater was identified as a person of interest and placed on the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Stop List.

On May 18, 2025, at about 0640 hours., GIS officials apprehended her at the airport’s Departure Hall and handed her over to NACOC officers.

Upon interrogation, the Browne-Frater claimed she had checked in one suitcase but was unaware of its contents.

Officers traced and offloaded the suitcase from the aircraft.

Browne-Frater was escorted to the NACOC Arrival Office, where the suitcase—bearing a tag in her name—was opened in her presence.

Thirty-two vacuum-sealed slabs of a plant-like substance suspected to be cannabis were retrieved.

A field test conducted on the substance tested positive for delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active component in cannabis.

The total weight was 17.92kg.

Browne-Frater was arrested and taken to NACOC Headquarters for further investigation.

In her statement, she claimed she was invited to Ghana by her boyfriend, “Joey,” who packed the suitcase in her absence.

She said she was informed the suitcase contained “Kpoo Keke” alcoholic beverage, Alomo Bitters, and spices.

Browne-Frater has denied knowledge of the narcotic haul.

Her accomplice, “Joey,” remains at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend him.

The seized exhibit was sealed in the presence of Browne-Frater and wiould be sent to the Ghana Standards Authority for further analysis.

Source: GNA