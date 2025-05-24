Malta’s Ambassador to Ghana backs Ghana-led Pan-African creative initiative

In a landmark diplomatic engagement, the Ambassador of Malta to Ghana, Jean Claude Galea Mallia has met a Ghanaian creative delegation in Accra to explore collaborative opportunities between Malta’s film and business sectors and Africa’s thriving creative economy.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the delegation was led by Mawuko Kuadzi, a celebrated casting director and the first African to win the prestigious Artios Award in its 40-year history.

It said Mawuko Kuadzi presented the award to the ambassador as a symbol of the team’s expertise and dedication to spearheading a Pan-African creative economy.

“The accolade, earned for his outstanding contributions to casting, highlights the growing global recognition of African talent in the creative arts.

“This Artios Award is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of the incredible talent in Africa. We’re ready to showcase that talent on a global stage,” Mawuko Kuadzi remarked during the meeting.

Accompanying Mawuko Kuadzi were Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, President of the African Chamber of Content Producers; veteran actor Fred Amugi; and actor and insurance consultant Peter Ritchie.

The group according to the statement outlined their upcoming Pan-African film projects, emphasizing opportunities for Maltese businesses to engage through product placements and potential co-production ventures with Maltese filmmakers.

These initiatives aim to foster cross-cultural collaborations that benefit both industries.

Mr Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin according to the statement articulated the delegation’s mission, stating, “Our mission is to use content to rebrand Africa’s image and attract trade and investment. We’re poised to make that happen through intentional storytelling by Africa and its true allies.”

This statement according to him underscored the group’s commitment to projecting positive narratives of Africa through creative endeavors.

Ambassador Jean Claude Galea Mallia warmly received the group, pledging the embassy’s support to facilitate connections and networks vital to the success of these initiatives.

“We’re excited to support this initiative. Malta has a rich history in film and business, and we see great potential in collaborating with Africa’s creative talents,” he affirmed.

He also highlighted the deep historical ties between Malta and Ghana, noting Malta’s key role in establishing Ghana’s National Lottery Authority over six decades ago, a partnership that continues to yield mutual benefits.

The meeting represents a moment in strengthening Malta-Ghana relations through the creative arts.

By combining their strengths, both nations aim to bolster a unified Pan-African creative economy that promotes intra-African trade, drives economic growth, and elevates Africa’s image on the world stage.

Source: GNA