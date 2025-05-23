Man who stole a car goes to prison for five years

The Amasaman Circuit Court has sentenced a 21-year-old car thief to five years imprisonment in hard labour.

Baba Hardi admitted entering the home of Mr Emmanuel Gideon Debrah unlawfully and stole his Toyota Corolla S vehicle valued at GH¢140,000.00, according to prosecutors.

He was therefore convicted on his own plea and sentenced accordingly.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the Court presided over by Justice Enid Marful-Sau, a High Court judge with additional responsibility at the Circuit Court, that Mr Debrah, the Complainant was an Information Technology Specialist and resident of Amasaman behind the railway line.

He said Baba Hardi, the convict is unemployed and also resided at Achiaman near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said on April 8, 2025, at about 0530 hours, the complainant woke up and detected that, his window mesh netting was torn and his pair of trousers containing his car keys and GH¢150.00 had been stolen from his room.

He stepped outside and found out that the Toyota Corolla S saloon car with registration number GT 3044-22, ash in colour, which he parked in front of his house was stolen, the Court heard.

The prosecution said on the same day, he lodged a formal complaint with Amasaman Police and a search was mounted for the stolen vehicle through a police wireless message.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said on the same day, the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID), National Headquarters at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra arrested Baba Hardi together with the vehicle and a pair of scissors found on him.

Police said he had attempted selling the Saloon car.

The convict, he said, was handed over to Amasaman police and when cautioned he admitted the offence.

After investigation, Baba Hardi, the convict was charged with the offences and put before court.

Source: GNA